Curfew, communications blackout continue for 45th day in IoK

SRINAGAR: Curfew and communications blackout have continued for the 45th consecutive day in Indian occupied Kashmir Wednesday with all shops and business establishments closed and schools without attendance.

Due to the ongoing military clampdown, the people of the Kashmir valley are facing an acute shortage of basic essentials including food, milk and life-saving drugs.

Under the prevailing circumstances, the local newspapers find it difficult to hit the stands, while they couldn’t update their online editions.

Meanwhile, international media reported that screams of people are often heard from Indian army camps in occupied Kashmir at night, as troops pick up youth from villages and torture them.

Sajjad Hyder Khan, a local official in Pinjoora village, told international media that he had seen a list of 1,800 people detained by police and troops from Shopian alone. The residents say the troops are committing such inhuman acts with an aim to create a climate of fear in the occupied territory.

On the other hand, thousands of sit-in protests were held and effigies of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi burnt at different places in volatile Indian Punjab after protesters were stopped by the police from conducting a march towards Chandigarh for their scheduled rally in solidarity with the besieged Kashmiris.