CPNE rejects formation of media tribunals

KARACHI: Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) on Tuesday expressed reservations on the formation of media tribunals by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan.

Arif Nizami called the formation of these tribunals based on anti-democratic sentiments and hidden agendas of government.

“Media is already going through tough times due to policies of the government and through this decision, they are trying to put more restrictions and bans on media,” he said.

Arif Nizami has also called a meeting of the standing committee on Thursday to discuss this issue in detail and then to form a plan to deter the government’s anti-media initiatives.