Court approves 7-day physical remand of Maryam, Yousaf in CSM case

LAHORE: Accountability court on Wednesday has approved seven-day physical remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz and her cousin Yousaf Abbas in Chaudhry Sugar Mills (CSM) case.

During the hearing, the court directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to again produce the accused on Sept 25.

Previously, NAB prosecutor had submitted a report in the court and told that an alleged frontman of Maryam Nawaz, Saeed Saif Bin Jabbar Asadi, had transferred 94 lac shares to Maryam in 2008 whereas she further transferred 70 lac shares to Yousaf in 2019.

On Aug 8, NAB team had detained Maryam outside the Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore for skipping appearance in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case due to meeting with her father Nawaz Sharif.

Maryam Nawaz was unable to provide the required details of foreign investment in sugar mills while she was also failed to satisfy the bureau regarding the source of income for purchasing the shares. NAB has also claimed that three foreigners had transferred 11000 shares worth millions of rupees on Maryam’s name.

The anti-corruption watchdog’s daycare centre was declared sub-jail for the PML-N leader while female police and NAB personnel were deployed for her.

On July 19, an accountability court had turned down the petition of NAB claiming Maryam Nawaz had produced a bogus trust deed in Avenfield reference.

Judge Mohammad Bashir had declared anti-corruption watchdog’s appeal as unmaintainable and ruled that no action can be taken in this regard until the decision of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Maryam’s petition against the Avenfield properties verdict.

On July 6, 2018, accountability judge Mohammad Bashir had convicted former premier Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz in Avenfield properties reference and sentenced them 10 years and 07 years imprisonment, respectively.

In the verdict, Judge Bashir had declared that “The trust deeds produced by the accused Maryam Nawaz were also found bogus… In view of the role of this accused Maryam Nawaz, she is convicted and sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for seven years with a fine of two million pounds.”

She was arrested and shifted to Adiala jail. Later, in September 2018, she was released from jail after the Islamabad High Court suspended her prison sentence.