Corn-seller dies of alleged police torture in Layyah

LAYYAH: A labor succumbed to wounds in hospital after being brutally tortured in police custody in Layyah on Wednesday.

The deceased, later identified as 25-year-old Sagheer Abbas, was undergoing treatment at the hospital for the last six days.

Sagheer, who used to sell corn for a living, suffered a head injury due to police beating and died.

The family members of Sagheer demanded to register a murder case against DPO, DSP, SHO and other police officials.

Meanwhile, four police officers including the inspector were suspended from their duties after the incident.

On September 11, police had arrested Sagheer from his home at 11 pm to purportedly please a local landlord.