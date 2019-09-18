COAS Bajwa meets boxer Muhammad Waseem

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday met with boxer Muhammad Waseem who, last week, knocked out Philippines’ Conrado Tanamor in record 62 seconds during a professional bout.

Waseem, 32, is Pakistan’s most prominent pugilist and had an unbeaten record until he copped his first defeat against South Africa’s Moruti Mthalane last year.

“COAS met boxer Muhammad Waseem at his office. Congratulated him for the recent achievement bringing honor for the country. Talent like you is our pride, we are here to support youngsters like you having potential and positive energy, COAS,” tweeted the DG ISPR.

Waseem, who had suffered the sole defeat of his pro career last year in a world title bout, bounced back after the major win and improved his professional boxing record to 9-0 (KOs).

What makes Waseem’s victory even more impressive is that he floored Tanamor with a barrage of left hooks and body shots. The victory was his first fight since last year’s title bout, which he lost on points.