Ghani invites Imran to visit Afghanistan

KABUL: Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani on Wednesday extended an invitation to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit the war-torn country in the backdrop of botched peace talks between the United States and Afghan Taliban.

The offer was made in a telephonic conversation with the prime minister, wherein the Afghan counterpart was informed of Pakistani initiative to open the Torkhum border.

Imran also condemned the suicide attack on Ghani’s political rally wherein at least 48 people were killed.

On Wednesday, PM Imran said that he would urge US President Donald Trump next week to revive Afghanistan peace talks with the Afghan Taliban.

Trump abruptly canceled secret talks with the Taliban at his Camp David retreat that were planned for Sept. 8 and has since said the talks are “dead”.

“It will be a big tragedy if these talks don’t make headway,” the prime minister said at a ceremony at Pakistan’s Torkham border crossing with Afghanistan.

“Peace in Afghanistan would also help bring peace and economic development in the whole region,” he said, adding the opening of the terminal would help push bilateral trade with the neighbouring country and create job opportunities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.