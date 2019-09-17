UK shares evidence in Imran Farooq murder case with Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The United Kingdom government has handed over evidence pertaining to the murder of MQM leader Dr Imran Farooq to Pakistan, reports emerged on Tuesday.

Toby Cadman, the lawyer for the Pakistan government, told a private media house that he had submitted the evidence in the Islamabad High Court (IHC). He also confirmed that Pakistan had made a formal request for mutual legal assistance (MLA) to transfer evidence relevant to the inquiry into the case.

According to the report, Cadman is currently in Pakistan to deliver the letter of acceptance, the evidence and to attend a hearing of the said case.

Farooq, a senior leader of the MQM at the time, was murdered outside his home in London in 2010.