This govt is incompetent and illegal, ,says Fazlur Rehman

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema e Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is incompetent and illegal.

He expressed this while addressing the Workers‘ Convention and further said that no one can teach us democratic values as we are the one who introduced them and worked for them.

“This government is incompetent and can’t execute even simplest of tasks and we all know how it was brought in illegally by hijacking the elections,” he said.

He also said that freedom of speech is basic right of everyone and no one should be stripped of it.

“We don’t have to fear anyone. We are on the right path and must keep on moving. If we want to see Pakistan on track of prosperity then we have to work for it by putting aside all personal reservations,” he concluded.