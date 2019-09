ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President and Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday talked to Chaudhry Salik Hussain on the telephone and inquired after the health of his father, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

According to party sources, Shehbaz expressed satisfaction over the improving health of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, who is getting medical treatment in Germany.