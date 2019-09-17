Senior Google female executive to lead Pakistan’s digitisation initiative

ISLAMABAD: Government has planned to take on board a female Google executive to put digitisation initiative from the Prime Minister’s Office on a fast track.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senior leader Jahangir Tareen shared this news in an interview.

He also said that the government has put a lot of effort to make this happen.

“To take her responsibilities in Pakistan she has resigned from her job in Singapore as senior Google executive,” he said.

Tareen said that the initiative will be under the Strategic Reform Implementation Unit (SRIU) from the PM’s Office.

“She will provide a roadmap for the projects and with her expertise, the tech sector will touch new heights. She will work to modernise databases, aiding digital entrepreneurs and making digital payments much more convenient.

“If we want to compete with the modern world we have to invest in new technologies and digital system. By the grace of God, we will accomplish this task,” he concluded.