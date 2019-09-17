Police fail to arrest suspects involved in Johar Town robbery

LAHORE: Two suspects who robbed a family on gunpoint three days ago in Johar Town police precincts are still at large, the victim family told Pakistan Today on Tuesday.

Daniel Fazal, a resident of Block C/250, F2, Johar Town, said that he had called the police soon after the incident and they had immediately rushed to the location with a forensic team and collected pieces of evidence. However, the suspects had not been traced yet.

“I, of course, appreciate the immediate response of police officials concerned as the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) himself reached the spot but the suspects are still at large,” he said.

According to the first information report (FIR) 970/19, two suspects armed with pistols entered Fazal’s house and looted Rs200,000 and 4-tola gold at gunpoint. He said the incident took place at around 9:30pm when his son Suleman came home and opened the main gate to enter.

“The main suspect looked like a villager with brown complexion,” said Fazal adding that “both suspects were clean shaven”.

Talking to Pakistan Today, Johar Town Police Station SHO Aqeel Anjum said that the investigation wing had been probing the incident and the suspects would soon be traced and arrested. “The investigation team has collected evidence and has been probing it. We hope to arrest the robbers soon,” he said.