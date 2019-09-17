Pakistan ranked 4th with 54pc population growth

Pakistan has been ranked fourth in the world with regard to population growth during the last 20 years.

According to Spectator Index, a website that displays statistics and rankings worldwide, Pakistan was on the fourth position with 54 per cent population growth.

Nigeria was on top of the list with 72pc; Saudi Arabia was on the second spot with 69pc growth; Egypt grabbed the third spot with 55pc growth rate.

Poland was at the bottom with its population growth rate negative, while Japan was a step up with zero percent growth.

India has a population growth of the last 20 years at 34pc, the United States on 11th position with 18pc growth while the UK is on 12th position with 13pc. Germany was ranked on 17th position with growth of only 1pc and Italy on 16th with 6pc.