Nizami says govt using pressure tactics to rein in media

In his prime time show, Kya Ho Raha Hai, senior journalist and anchorperson Arif Nizami said that the real objective of the government’s new measures of establishing media tribunals was to pressurize the media into towing the government’s line.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan needed to realize that he – in his capacity as the chairman of the CPNA – along with other members of the press had devoted years of struggle for “media freedom.”

He added that it was owing to his efforts as chairman of the CPNA, that the draconian Press and Publication Ordinance was brought down.

The show’s co-host Faisal Abbasi said that it was highly hypocritical of the PTI to clampdown on the media since it had used the media to gain popularity and had also struggled for media freedom during previous governments.

Abbasi pointed out that under the new regulations, the media would not be allowed to criticize or question any public office holder.

He said despite Firdous Ashiq Awan’s statement that all major media stakeholders were taken on board, none of those “stakeholders” were mentioned in her statement.

Arif Nizami said that he was not contacted by any government representative regarding the implementation of the new policy despite being CPNA chairman.

Speaking to 92 News on Tuesday, Nizami said that the media was not opposed to regulation but would resist unnecessary pressure.

He said the CPNA is meeting in Karachi on Thursday in which the government’s new measures would be discussed.

Nizami said that media organisations such as the CPNA. PBA, APNS and press clubs would also be formulating a joint policy to oppose the government’s measures.

He said the media was facing a host of problems. On the one hand, it was having to face prohibitions imposed by the government and on the other hand commercial pressure was being exerted which was causing serious financial hardships to employees and media men.