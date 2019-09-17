Mother, son killed in sleep

FAISALABAD: A woman and her son were killed in their sleep by unidentified murderers in Faisalabad on Tuesday.

Faisalabad police said that the deceased have been identified as Bushra Bibi and Asad.

Reportedly, four people were killed within two days under Sandar Bar police circle in Faisalabad. Earlier, two people – Salman and Nadeem – were killed on Monday when an unidentified gunman opened fire on them in Sandal Bar neighborhood.

However, police have not initiated an investigation into the murder as of yet.