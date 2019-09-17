Modi’s birthday: Fawad takes jibe at Indian premier

ISLAMABAD: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 69th birthday today, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry mocked the Indian premier through a rather offensive tweet.

“Today reminds us [of] the importance of contraceptives # ModiBirthday,” wrote the PTI stalwart.

Today reminds us the importance of contraceptives #ModiBirthday — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) September 17, 2019

Chaudhry made headlines in the recent past when he posted a series of humiliating tweets, directed towards the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists, following the failure of India’s moon mission Chandrayaan-2. The tweets met with social media backlash across the border as well as back home.