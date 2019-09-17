﻿ Modi’s birthday: Fawad takes jibe at Indian premier | Pakistan Today

Modi’s birthday: Fawad takes jibe at Indian premier

by Web Desk , (Last Updated 36 mins ago)

ISLAMABAD: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 69th birthday today, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry mocked the Indian premier through a rather offensive tweet.

“Today reminds us [of] the importance of contraceptives ,” wrote the PTI stalwart.

Chaudhry made headlines in the recent past when he posted a series of humiliating tweets, directed towards the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists, following the failure of India’s moon mission Chandrayaan-2. The tweets met with social media backlash across the border as well as back home.



Related posts

Top