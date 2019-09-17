Marriyum Aurangzeb criticises govt as dengue victim toll soars

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday criticized the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) over dengue outbreak.

The PML-N spokesperson expressed concern over the deaths of five people and said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Health Minister Yasmin Rashid are not taking any action to control the deadly virus.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan should now switch on his television to know that dengue virus has been diagnosed in over 3000 people,” she said.

Aurangzeb claimed that the incumbent government’s ineffective policies have paralyzed the entire system.

Meanwhile, more dengue cases have surfaced in Rawalpindi, Lahore and Faisalabad.