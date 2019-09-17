Khawaja brothers’ judicial remand extended till Sept 230

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore on Tuesday granted yet another 6-day extension in judicial remand of PML-N leaders, Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique, who are being probed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Paragon Housing scam.

After the duo was brought to the accountability court amid tight security, the defence counsel, Amjad Pervaiz presented his arguments on behalf of the accused.

Amjad said that neither NAB was authorized to investigate the case nor the court had the right to hear it as the anti-graft chief did not give his opinion in the reference as per law. To which, the court asked for the purpose of Paragon (pvt) ltd. and the authority who has the right to a trial in such a situation.

To which, Pervaiz said that according to the Companies Act, 2017, those who committed fraud with citizens will face the investigation.

After hearing the arguments, the court granted an extension in the remand and ordered to produce the duo before court on Sept 23.