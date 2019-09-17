Raped before murder: Remains of three missing Kasur children found

The remains of at least three of the four children who went missing from Kasur’s Chunian locality over the past 75 days have been found, police said Tuesday, confirming that all three were brutally raped before being buried underground.

Kasur police said the body of one of the four missing children was recovered, while only the remains of the other two were found. The remains were decided to be sent for DNA testing.

According to the police, 12-year-old Imran of Rana Town had gone missing on June 1, eight-year-old Ali Hasnain and nine-year-old Salman in August, and eight-year-old Faizan on September 16. Only Faizan’s complete body was recovered, whereas the bones of the remaining two were recovered from sand dunes in the Chunian Industrial Area.

Although only Faizan was identified since his complete body was recovered, the identities of the other two children would be confirmed once the results of the DNA test would be made available.

As of reporting time, 12-year-old Imran of Rana Town was still missing.

On the other hand, Kasur District Police Officer Abdul Ghafar Qaisrani has vowed to trace and arrest the suspects in the next three days.

In a statement, the inspector-general of police (IGP) for Punjab, Arif Nawaz Khan, said there seemed to be similarities in the incidents of child abduction and murder. A special team — led by the superintendent of police (SP) for investigation in Kasur, Quddus Baig — has been dispatched in this regard and the IGP has directed them to present an initial report in six hours.

Further, forensic teams have collected samples and evidence from the various crime sites.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took notice of the incident and summoned a report in this regard.

It is pertinent to mention here that Kasur has garnered international attention for recurring incidents of child sexual abuse in recent years after the horrific rape and murder of six-year-old girl Zainab Ansari whose body was found in a heap of garbage.