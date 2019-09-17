Istanbul-bound private Indian flight forgets luggage of entire aircraft in Delhi

An Istanbul-bound flight of IndiGo – the largest low-cost Indian airline– left behind the luggage of the entire aircraft back in Delhi on Sept 15, India Today reported.

An Indian Twitter user, Chinmay Dabke, who was on the flight, took to his account to share the details of the incident.

Chinmay wrote, “Just flew in on @IndiGo6E flight 6E 11 from Delhi to Istanbul last evening. We received this piece of paper when we were waiting for our luggage at the belt. The airline did not load the luggage of the ENTIRE FLIGHT. Not a single passenger got their luggage (1/n) #shameonindigo,” as he shared a picture of the apology note handed to the passengers.

He continued by saying, “How can an airline as big as @IndiGo6E ‘forget’ or ‘miss out’ on loading luggage. I get you forgot the luggage for a few people on the flight. But the ENTIRE flight? What are Indian operations in Delhi doing? (2/n) #shameonindigo.”

That was not all, he wrote all the problems that this created for the passengers. He tweeted, “My father has his necessary medication in his luggage. He is a diabetes patient who needs his daily dose. Some other travelers were on connecting flights to their end destinations in different countries. What do these folks do? (3/n) #shameonindigo @IndiGo6E.”