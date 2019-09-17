IHC seeks Anwar Majeed’s medical report

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday sought the medical reports of the accused in identical petitions seeking post-arrest bail of Omni Group’s head Khawaja Anwar Majeed and his son Abdul Ghani Majeed.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani heard the bail petition of the above accused in fake accounts case. Defence counsel and NAB prosecutor appeared before the bench.

During the hearing, the court sought the medical report of the two accused and adjourned the case until September 30.