Government action-less on dengue outbreak in Lahore

LAHORE: The Dengue outbreak in Lahore is alarming as 42 dengue patients have been registered so far in the provincial capital whereas no concrete steps have been seen by the government.

The dengue fever has captivated a huge number of persons and three were dead in Punjab due to the epidemic while the provincial minister for health Dr Yasmeen Rashid seems to be silent on the matter and no campaign has been observed by the Health Department.

Sources from the health department said that the government does not seem to be concerned with the dengue campaign like the previous PML-N government was and the lack of awareness among people and regular surveillance and door to door campaign has lead to a higher number of the dengue patients all over Punjab.

Jansher Khan a resident of Gulberg said that there has been no spray in the area this year for dengue control. “There are so many dengue cases in Gulberg area this year and many people in my neighbourhood are not taking the patients to hospitals as they think there is no proper treatment in the hospitals as well and they also have insufficient space for such patients. In previous years there was regular spray by the District Administration, the waste management company was also alert and teams were visiting door to door to check places. Unfortunately, we had hopes with this government but just like in other matters they have failed in controlling dengue as well”.

Tasneem Fatima from Township said that despite the greenery and water around the area, the government or the city district government’s team never visited that area. “My child is suffering from dengue because there is no proper spray has been done around my home and adjoining park. I thrice purchased the spray myself and did it in my house but unless the vicinity is not safe how can we be free from dengue. This lack of arrangements by this government has been disappointing”.

On the other hand, it was learnt that Anti-dengue drive in the city during a routine survey found houses, plazas and restaurants in the vicinity of Cantt and Gulberg areas infested with larvae of the disease-carrying mosquitoes and no action by the district administration have been taken against them. A first information report (FIR) was registered against the residents of the vicinity under the ‘dengue act’.

Dr Shahnaz an officer looking after dengue matters from the health department said, “The government obviously plans to control and treat the dengue patients and we are taking all measures for that. So far 1659 dengue cases in Rawalpindi, 42 in Lahore and 13 in Faisalabad have been registered.”