Salahuddin was tortured before death, confirms report

LAHORE: The forensic report has confirmed that deceased Salahuddin Ayubi suffered tortured before his death in the custody of Rahim Yar Khan police.

The latest forensic report was released on Tuesday.

The investigation team had submitted samples from the scene of the crime for a thorough probe to the forensic laboratory on September 16.

The report stated that Salahuddin was subjected to physical torture before his death as “torture marks were present on his arm and left part of the stomach, whereas, blood clots were also found on the other parts of his body due to torture”.

It is also stated that the deceased person was also suffering from a lungs disease.

However, the report from the medical board has not mentioned the reason for death.

It may be noted here that the family of Salahuddin Ayubi, a suspected ATM thief who died in police custody, had not appeared before a judge carrying out a judicial inquiry into his custodial death.

A lawyer, representing the parents of the deceased, had said on September 11 that they had rejected an autopsy report of their son and moved an application for the exhumation of the body for post-mortem afresh.

Later, the investigation had restarted under a new Investigation Officer (IO) on September 12 as Deputy Inspector-General (DIG) Zulfikar Hameed was handed over the task to proceed the probe.

Salahuddin had been arrested when he was recognised by security officials in Rahim Yar Khan last week after the video of him attempting to steal from the ATM and sticking his tongue out at the camera went viral.