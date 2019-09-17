ACE books officials, contractor for illegal extraction of gold from Indus

LAHORE: The Punjab Anti-Corruption Department on Tuesday registered a case against provincial mines department officials and others for illegal extraction of gold from Indus River.

The anti-corruption department has registered a case against five government employees including former director-general of Punjab Mines Department Zafar Javed and the contractor, officials said.

The mines department officials were charged with illegally forming a new zone for extraction of sand from the river.

The sand extraction zone was formed at an area, which is known for the presence of gold particles in the river, officials said.

The contractor has been charged with extracting billions of rupees gold while removing sand from the area, according to the officials.

The contractor company has inflicted billions of rupees loss to the national exchequer in collaboration with government officials.

The mines department granted Rs303 million contract to the contractor for Rs100m only, officials said.

It is to be mentioned here that gold extraction along Indus, one of the largest rivers of the world, Hunza and Gilgit rivers in the remote Gilgit-Baltistan region is known from ancient times.