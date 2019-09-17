7th grade girl who went ‘missing’ in Islamabad recovered from Swat

ISLAMABAD: A teenage girl who was reported missing by her family on Sunday in Islamabad has been located and safely recovered from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Swat district on Tuesday, Islamabad police informed.

Her parents tried to look for her in the neighbourhood and also made announcements from the mosques located in G-8/1 area but no trace could be found.

Police, later, discovered during the investigation of this case that the missing girl had gone away with a few friends and before leaving she also left a note for her parents.

“The case was not [of] forceful abduction,” Islamabad police said in a tweet.

As per the latest information, police is making arrangments to bring her back to Islamabad as soon as possible.