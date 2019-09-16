UN must play role for world peace, Ijaz Shah tells delegation

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmad Shah said on Monday that primary duty of the United Nations (UN) is to play its part to ensure that peace prevails in the world.

He said this while conversing with a delegation of the United Nations in Islamabad and further said that they must raise voice on Kashmir issue so that it can be resolved at the earliest.

“People of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK) are suffering at the hands of Indian forces and they deserve to live in peace and freedom. I hope the UN will try to resolve this issue and won’t disappoint,” he said.

He told the delegation that the PTI government is doing its best to promote soft image of Pakistan in the world and special attention will be given to boost tourism in the country.