UN declares Islamabad as family station after lapse of 11 years

-UN reposes trust in Pakistan’s peace and development

ISLAMABAD: Reposing faith in the law and order situation in Pakistan, the United Nations (UN) on Monday revived the status of Islamabad as a family station.

The decision was conveyed by a UN delegation led by Knut Ostby, UN resident coordinator for Pakistan, during a meeting with Minister for Interior Brig (r) Ijaz Ahmad Shah. Islamabad Inspector General Police (IGP) Aamir Zulifqar Khan also attended the meeting.

“We are pretty much satisfied with the current security situation of Pakistan overall and Islamabad to be specific,” said Knut Ostby while sharing his experience in the city.

It is worth mentioning here that the federal capital has been declared as family station after almost 11 years. The status was taken back after the unfortunate bomb blasts in Marriott hotel of Islamabad that left the city shattered in September 2008.

“I must appreciate the efforts of Islamabad Police and law enforcement agencies in the restoration of peace in the city, it would not have been possible without their efforts,” Ijaz Ahmad Shah said.

IGP Aamir Zulifqar Khan said that Ijaz Shah can be termed as the architect of a new policy of police and has immensely improved the overall situation and environment of the city.

In response to the concern shown by UN representative over the issuance of NOC for far-flung areas in Pakistan, the interior minister said that a policy to facilitate the process is also underway and soon the Ministry of Interior will come up with a feasible solution to the matter.

“Promoting tourism and ensuring full security across the country are our main priorities,” he stated.

While discussing global peace, he said that the world has transformed into a global village and assurance of providing justice is mandatory to maintain global peace.

He further added that the Security Council must take notice on the atrocities and injustice in Kashmir as well as wherever such issues take place. “This is very significant to ensure that world peace does not suffer,” he opined.