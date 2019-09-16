Thousands rally across Sindh against Article 149 proposal 

KARACHI: Thousands of activists belonging to different political parties took out rallies and held protest demonstrations across Sindh against the formation of Karachi Committee and Article 149 implementation plot that aims to control Karachi, the metropolis of Sindh province.

The rallies and demonstration were held in Nawabshah, Shikarpur, Dadu, Gharo, Mehar and other cities and towns of the province to show anger against the PTI regime led by Prime Minister Imran Khan who has brought a merciless price hike on the people of Sindh. In Nawabshah, the activists of Pakistan Peoples Party, Jeay Sindh Qaumi Mahaz, Jeay Sindh Students Federation held protest demonstrations outside local press club against the Karachi Committee and Article 149 implementation plot.

The parties’ leaders flayed PTI regime and its PM and law minister for planning to control Karachi. They said that the federal government was treating Sindh like a stepmother.

PPP also set up a hunger strike camp. In Kandhkot, Qaumi Awami Tehreek (QAT) took out a rally from Ghanta Ghar Chowk to the local press club.

The participants led by Sajjad Brohi and others raised slogans against the PTI government and PM Imran Khan. In Dadu, a demonstration was held on the call of QAT. The participants raised slogans against the PTI government and flayed formation of Karachi Committee and suggesting Article 149 to control Karachi. The leaders said that they would never allow anyone to control Karachi. “Karachi is the lifeline of the people of Sindh and we will fight till the last drop of blood to save it,” they said. Jeay Sindh Qaumi Mahaz held a protest demonstration in Qazi Ahmed. The leaders vowed to fight for saving Karachi and Sindh people’s rights.

They said that they would not allow the Karachi Committee and Article 149 implementation plot to succeed. A rally was also taken out in Mehar against the Karachi Committee and Article 149. The leaders criticised the federal law minister for plotting the Karachi Committee and suggesting Article 149 implementation in Sindh. They said that this bid would never go successful as they would fight against it with full might.

In Tangwani Town, a massive protest demonstration was held by QAT against the Karachi Committee and Article 149. QAT also held a protest demonstration in Dighri.

It was led by QAT leader Nisar Ahmed Bhurgri. A big rally was also taken out in Kotri by social and literary figures. The participants marched from Kotri to Jamshoro Press Club. They raised slogans against the federal government and warned it against its plot to control Karachi. They said that Karachi is their motherland and we will never allow anyone to snatch this city from the people of Sindh. They said that PTI regime, led by Imran Khan, wanted to create chaos in Sindh, which would never be tolerated.

They said that Imran Khan had already punished people of Sindh through price hike, adding further merciless decisions of the PTI regime would never be allowed to succeed. In Umerkot, PPP held a protest demonstration outside the city press club.

The participants, led by PPP district president Syed Ali Mardan Shah, raised slogans against the statement of federal law minister Farogh Naseem. “Sindh is one since centuries and will remain same forever,” said Syed Ali Mardan Shah while addressing the demonstrators. QAT also held protests in Shikarpur, Gharo, Garhi Khero and other cities of Sindh.