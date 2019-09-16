Talpur warns of economic meltdown stemming from ‘witch hunt’ of politicians, businessmen

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Faryal Talpur during her address in the Sindh Assembly on Monday condemned “political victimisation in the garb of accountability”.

It is worth mentioning here that Faryal Talpur and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari were arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in mega-money laundering case whereas a trial against 30 PPP leaders including Faryal Talpur and Asif Ali Zardari is ongoing by the anti-corruption watchdog.

The under trail leader said that if the “witch-hunt” of politicians and businessmen continues, it would lead the country to an imminent “economic meltdown”.

“The manner in which people have been humiliated and harassed in the name of accountability is regrettable. This is not the progress of a country or a nation. In fact, this is bringing your country to [the cusp of an] economic meltdown,” she added.

“People will not want to live in this country. There will come a time when people will want to leave this country. Such is the situation being created,” she further added.

The PPP leader also acknowledged the corruption charges against her saying, “We [the suspects] do not have any problems with these false allegations. We will face them; we have faced them in the past”.

Speaking about the situation in occupied Kashmir, Talpur termed it “very bad” and lamented that the efforts being made for the people of the valley were not enough. “I have to say this with regret that what is happening [in occupied Kashmir] is very bad and we have not been able to extend any help except for delivering lengthy speeches. They say actions speak louder than words, and there is no action, just words.

“Neither have we gone to other countries, nor have we asked for help over the Kashmir issue. I feel that for [occupied] Kashmir, there is a lot to be done and should be done, which is not being done by Pakistan,” Talpur stated.

Furthermore, she extended her condolences to the families of the soldiers who have been martyred at the restive Line of Control (LoC) and expressed hope that the recent extension given to Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa would “help stabilise the country”.

Earlier on September 13, the Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench had allowed the PPP leader to attend Sindh Assembly session held today.

Justice Mirza Waqas Rauf heard the case pertaining to implementation on Talpur’s production orders and also directed to put the production orders into the effect of Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani.