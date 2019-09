LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif after taking special permission met Nawaz Sharif in Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore on Monday.

As per details, during the meeting, he briefed Nawaz about his meeting with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl chief Fazlur Rehman which took place on Sunday. In meeting with Fazl, Shehbaz agreed to participate in Azadi March along with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam.

The final date for Azadi March hasn’t been decided yet.