Peshawar district administration declares burka mandatory for schoolgirls

PESHAWAR: Peshawar district administration on Monday issued a notification making burka/full veil compulsory for schoolgirls. In the notification it was also mentioned that this decision is taken to save girls from any ‘unethical incident.’

The notification which was dispatched to all schools labelled the matter as to be treated as ‘most urgent and important.’

The notification was issued by Peshawar District Officer Samina Ghani.

Later, provincial advisor on Education Ziaullah Bangash explained it to media that purpose of making burka mandatory is to save schoolgirls as many complaints were being received of harassment while commuting to their respective schools.