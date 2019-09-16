PM Imran again rules out ‘deal’ with corrupt elements

ISLAMABAD: Standing firm on his stance of ‘no deal, no compromise’, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday that the process of accountability will continue against the corrupt elements.

PM Imran met with former law minister Babar Awan and ruled out again any chance of a deal.

PM Imran and Awan discussed legal and constitutional matters in detail during the meeting.

PM Imran said that for the first time, the process of accountability is continuing without any political interference and in a transparent manner.

Referring to his address at the United Nations General Assembly at the end of this month, the prime minister said that he is entirely focused on his address as it will be important.