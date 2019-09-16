Malala speaks on Kashmir but was silent on pretty average Coke Studio season 11: Barkha Dutt

Coming down harshly on Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai, Indian journalist and commentator Barkha Dutt has said that the former chooses to speak on Kashmir but doesn’t speak out against a lackluster eleventh season of Coke Studio.

“Disappointing to see @Malala wade into cliched Pakistan narrative about #Kashmir,” she tweeted from her account. “When the hard truth is that Coke Studio Season 11 was so-so at best and she was quiet about it. So sorry if I take her supposed concerns about Kashmir with a pinch of salt.”

“What value do her words have, really, if she hasn’t been critical of Ali Hamza and that other guy’s performance at the helm of Coke Studio,” she asked.

“Though I personally liked Bhagga and Aima’ Malang. And, of course Shikwa/Jawab-e-Shikwa. And Khumaarian, whose two songs, I absolutely adored. And Kruella; who didn’t like Kruella. Season 11 wasn’t as bad as the criticism it gets, some to think of it,” she tweeted.