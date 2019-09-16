Introducing 5G services in the country can take 5 years, PTA tells Senate body

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Monday briefed Senate’s Standing Committee on Information Technology about future of 5G technology in Pakistan.

The committee was told that four to five years are required to introduce this service in the country.

PTA member Dr Khawar Siddique Khokhar told Senate’s Standing Committee that he requires at least two months to make a detailed report on this plan.

He also told the committee about the history of 5G plan in the country which for the first time began in 2017.

He further said several cellular operators sought permission for trial which was granted to them by PTA.

“Although we allowed Zong to conduct a test, we never gave them permission to test it on a commercial level. They were granted very basic and limited permission for three months,” he clarified.

On this, senator Shahzad Waseem said that everyone should get equal opportunities and PTA must ensure transparency in its working.

However, senator Kulsoom Parveen insisted that Zong had abused the permission of testing 5G.

Replying to senator Attique Shaikh’s question about PTA’s own role in testing the 5G technology, an official told him that it is common practice in the whole world that cellular and internet service providers make their individual preparations to get the license for any latest service and regulatory authority can play no role in this regard.