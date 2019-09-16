India detains former held Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah under ‘Public Safety Act’

The 81-year-old former chief minister of occupied Kashmir, Farooq Abdullah, has been detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA), a law that allows for detention for up to two years without charge, Indian media reported on Monday.

The report added that Abdullah, the president of Jammu & Kashmir National Conference, had been under house arrest since Aug 5 when the Indian government stripped occupied Kashmir of its special status and imposed a strict lockdown and communications blackout in the region which entered its 43rd day on Monday.

The decision to apply the PSA on the former chief minister came on Sunday night, according to The Wire, ahead of Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) leader Vaiko’s habeas corpus petition in the Indian Supreme Court.

The publication reported that the absence of any papers justifying the former chief minister’s arrest would have been an embarrassment for the centre during the petition hearing.

According to Scroll, a habeas corpus petition is one filed “under Article 32 of the Indian constitution, through which the supreme court can order the authorities to produce people before it to verify if they have been detained as per the procedures established by the law”.

During the hearing of Vaiko’s petition on Monday, India’s top court issued a notice to the centre on the petition and fixed it for hearing on Sept 30.