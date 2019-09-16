Gill expelled on Buzdar’s request, says Naeemul Haque

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Naeemul Haque has revealed that Shahbaz Gill, a former spokesperson to Punjab chief minister was removed on request of Usman Buzdar.

Gill resigned from his post on Friday.

The statement of Haque has validated the rumours about gill.

According to different sources, Gill was removed from his post because he was promoting himself instead of his boss.

“The Punjab chief minister had some reservations with Shahbaz Gill, and he was removed because Buzdar requested it,” Haque said in a video message.

We will try assigning him some important role in the federal government, he added.