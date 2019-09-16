Final year medical student found dead in hostel room 

LARKANA: A final-year student of Bibi Aseefa Dental College Larkana was mysteriously found dead at a room of the Chandka Medical College Hostel in Larkana on Monday.

On information, the police rushed to the scene, recovered the body of Nimarta and shifted it to Chandka Medical College Hospital for a postmortem examination.

Nimarta was living alone in the hostel room and was preparing for the final year examination. She had some marks on her neck, according to a report. The administration has informed the heirs of the victim about the incident.

Further investigation was underway, the police said. The incident has created panic among the medical students of Sindh.

It may be noted that in January 2019, a third-year MBBS student was found shot dead in his hostel at the Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) in Jamshoro when she was alone in the room. Such ghastly incidents are a stigma on our society which needs to be stopped.