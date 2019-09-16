Fazl meets Shehbaz: PML-N to join JUI-F in its march on Islamabad

–Ahsan Iqbal says decision to be finalised in CWC meeting, wants PTI to go home for ‘destroying economy’

–Durrani says JUI-F will approach other Opp parties to join them in sit-in against Imran govt

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to support Jamiat-Ulema-Islam (JUI-F) in principle in its Azadi March as the latter plans to lock down Islamabad in a bid to topple Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

However, a final decision will be taken by the PML-N in the central executive committee meeting –which will be attended by a JUI-F delegation as well – on September 30.

The date for Islamabad lockdown will be announced by both parties after mutual consultations, said Ahsan Iqbal addressing a joint press conference with JUI-F’s Akram Durrani.

Iqbal said the government was detrimental to Pakistan’s development as it has pushed the country towards economic and governance crises.

Durrani told reporters that after the meeting it was cleared that the PML-N shared JUI-F’s plan on marching on the federal capital. He said the party will also approach other opposition parties to join them in their protest against the Imran government.

He said the bar councils have assured to provide legal support to JUI-F leaders and cadres if the government transgressed on their constitutional rights.

It merits mention here that the Pakistan Bar Council reportedly assured legal support to JUI-F in case of any unconstitutionality and illegality on part of the government institutions during its planned march towards Islamabad.

In response to former JUI-F senator Kamran Murtaza’s letter, PBC Vice-Chairman Syed Amjad Shah said that Pakistan Bar Council would provide legal aid to leaders and workers of JUI-F.

He stated in his letter; “That in case of any unconstitutionality and illegality on the part of government institutions during the march, legal aid will be provided to affected leaders and workers of the JUI-F.”

The announcement came after a meeting between PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and JUI-F chief Fazlur Rahman in Lahore.

Fazl called on Shehbaz in an effort to gain the support of the National Assembly Opposition Leader for the ‘Azadi March’.

Earlier in the day, JUI-F leader Attaur Rehman made it clear that his party does indeed plans to lock down the capital to register its protest against the present government and its policies.

There were more chances of PML-N joining the long march after party’s supreme leader Nawaz Sharif reportedly endorsed the sit-in in a message relayed to Fazl by his son-in-law Muhammad Safdar.

Speaking to reporters in Islamabad, Fazl had said after the putative endorsement of the PML-N supremo he hoped that the opposition would join hands with his party.

It may be noted here that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has already distanced itself from the long march, saying the PPP was against dharna politics. However, the party will lend moral support to Fazl.

“We support Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s politics and the issues he is raising. We provide moral support, political support for his initiative [but] strategically, we don’t see eye to eye,” he had said.

Bilawal had announced that he will go around the country as part of his mass contact campaign and raise the same issues as Rehman.

“While Rehman will be in Islamabad, I will be going across the country and our narrative will be the same, which is that this puppet, incapable prime minister, who has been imposed upon us through rigging, who has ruined our economy, who has weakened our national security position on every issue including Kashmir […] he will have to go home,” the PPP chief had said.