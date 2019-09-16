ECP to announce verdict in Maryam’s party office plea on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday reserved its verdict in Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz’s party designation petition which will be announced on Tuesday.

The prosecutor argued that Section 203 of the constitution should be read with Article 62 and 63 recalling that a PTI candidate in South Punjab, Rai Hasan Nawaz, was dismissed from party designation on the same clause which bars disqualified leaders from holding a position in the party.

He further recalled that the Supreme Court had noted that Section 203 was formulated “just to benefit one person”.

The defense counsel argued that some political parties are headed by their presidents, some by chairmen and some by emirs. “The only person who matters is the one with authority,” he said, adding: “The vice presidents and subordinate ranks do not possess any significant power [in the party].”

The apex court had also mentioned about party head in its verdict, the counsel added while requesting the Commission to dismiss the petition.

On May 4, Maryam was appointed the vice-presidents of the PML-N along with 15 other leaders, day after party President and National Assembly Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif stepped down as chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

According to the notification, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was appointed the senior vice president of the party while Ahsan Iqbal was made general secretary.