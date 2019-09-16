Akram apologises to boxer Waseem for not receiving due treatment after major win

LAHORE: Former captain Wasim Akram on Sunday issued a public apology to Muhammad Waseem “on behalf of Pakistan” after the star boxer’s stunning first-round knockout victory over Philippines’ Conrado Tanamor in Dubai last week as well as his arrival back home largely went unnoticed.

“Nobody from the boxing federation or the government came to welcome me at the airport,” said the boxer who had dedicated the win to occupied Kashmir.

After the news started to make rounds on social media, Waseem, who held an 8-1 record with six knockouts prior to the fight, said that the honor is “not about a fancy protocol but respect” for the country.

“I’m not fighting to get istaqbals at the airport. I’m fighting so that Pakistan gets good istaqbal all over the world. Every fight, every camp, every training, every tour, is another opportunity for me to show the boxing world the world class boxing talent Pakistan has.”

Following his tweet, Akram immediately responded, apologising for the lack of love and respect given to him for his win and at his return.

“I apologise on the behalf of Pakistan, Sometimes we as a country need to be “smacked [in] the face” with the fist of reality to wake us up and remind us how we should be treating our hero’s. I’m picking you up from the airport next time myself! Massive congratulations on the win!” the former pace king said via Twitter.

Waseem returned to winning ways on Friday when he knocked out Tanamor in just 62 seconds.

His 62-second road to victory at the 9-fight card billed as #RotundaRumble, organized by boxing promoter MTK Global, was similarly played earlier when Irishman Rohan Date gave his Indian opponent Pardeep Kharera a one-round pounding.