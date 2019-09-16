Pakistan identifies two Indian spies involved in Balochistan terrorism

QUETTA: Pakistan on Monday identified two more Indian spies actively involved in terrorist activities in Balochistan.

According to details, the spies identified as Swami Asemanand and Goband Part, sneaked into Pakistan through Iran’s port city of Chabahar. It merits a mention here that Kalbhushan Jadhav, the in-service Indian Naval commander currently in Pakistan’s captivity, was also using Irani soil to execute terrorist activities in Pakistan.

Reportedly, the Indian spies had conducted a terrorist activity in Mastung before fleeing to Afghanistan.

Pakistan has shared details with the governments of Iran and Afghanistan regarding the Indian agents, and also penned a letter to the concerned authorities of the two countries.