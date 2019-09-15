Won’t allow anyone to topple Sindh govt, says Bilawal

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Sunday said that the people of Sindh had given mandate to his party and he will not allow anyone to topple the provincial government.

Speaking to journalists in Karachi, he said that his party members were being victimised in the name of accountability but they will not cave into attempts of suppressing their voice. “We will not compromise on our principles,” he added.

Bilawal also said that his father Asif Ali Zardari was not afraid of detentions as the martyrs of the party had given unmatched sacrifices for the sake of democracy in the country. He said that his father had restored the 1973 constitution and had provided the provinces with strong legislative and financial autonomy.

He highlighted that his grandfather Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had given Pakistan a constitution and had turned the country into a nuclear state. He said that mother Benazir Bhutto had always spoken on behalf of the common man and had been a ray of hope for the masses.