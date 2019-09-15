US senator says he is committed to Kashmiri people’s right of self-determination

NEW YORK: A senior U.S. senator has deplored India’s annexation of occupied Kashmir, saying he was committed to human rights and self-determination for the people of the disputed state.

“India’s recent changes to the status of Jammu and Kashmir are a drastic shift away from decades of precedent and policy, increase the potential for escalated conflict between Pakistan and India and raise serious concerns about the safety and security of the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” Senator Bob Casey said in a statement as more and more American lawmakers have begun to speak out against the revocation of the territory’s special status.