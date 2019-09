ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader in National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif is set to hold a meeting with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) chief Fazlur Rehman in Islamabad today.

As per details, in this meeting, apart from future plans for their political struggle, Islamabad lock-down will also come under discussion.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb told media that both leaders will also discuss the current situation in Indian occupied Kashmir (Iok).