Law Division’s employees barred from using smartphones

ISLAMABAD: Law and Justice Division in order to improve security conditions instructed its employees to not use smartphones during office hours.

According to a notification issued by the ministry, employees ranging from grade 1 to grade 15 would not bring smartphones to offices, while grade-16 employees will not able to entertain guests on the office premises.

As per new policy, employees can only meet their guests at the reception.

Sources said the ban would be useful in restricting theft of secret documents.

An action would be taken against those who violated the orders of ministry.