Democracy guarantees stability of country: Zardari

ISLAMABAD: Former President of Pakistan and President Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari has said that democracy guarantees the stability of the country.

Asif Ali Zardari in his message on World Democracy Day said an empowered parliament is the true face of democracy but today the democracy in Pakistan is hostage and parliament is powerless.

He said that it is the third generation of Bhutto family which is fighting for democracy in the country. PPP cannot be disheartened by prisons and violence. Only people of this country have the right to choose their rulers through democracy. All the decisions for people should be taken in parliament. PPP will continue to sacrifice for the democracy in the country, he said.

Asif Ali Zardari in his message asked party workers to continue striving for democracy in the country.