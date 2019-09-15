41 cases lodged in Lahore after dengue larvae found

LAHORE: Cases were lodged against 41 people in Lahore after dengue larvae were found during a series of raids at public places.

The raids were conducted by the anti-dengue cell and resulted in seven people being taken into custody.

In Gulberg, a plaza and a restaurant were sealed because of unsanitary conditions.

“The Lahore government is working to prevent dengue breeding grounds from being formed,” said the Lahore Deputy Commissioner adding, “Authorities would check every place in the city where water had accumulated and if dengue larvae were found, cases would be registered against those responsible.

Besides Lahore, dengue is on the rise in Rawalpindi as well, with over 90 people having been hospitalised with the virus in the past 24 hours. In Punjab, another 160 patients were confirmed to have been infected by the disease on Sunday. This includes 86 in Rawalpindi and 63 in Islamabad.

The Punjab health department says four cases were confirmed in Lahore in the past 24 hours.

Last year, 1,609 cases were reported across Punjab. Three people have died in the province due to dengue in the past two months.