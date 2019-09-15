1,499 dengue cases confirmed in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: The district health department on Saturday confirmed that 1,499 patients have been diagnosed with mosquito-borne disease dengue in Rawalpindi, according to a report submitted to the Punjab government.

Sources said that the district administration of Rawalpindi forwarded a detailed report to the Punjab government over the outspread of dengue fever.

According to the report, overall 1,499 persons were confirmed to be infected with dengue virus. Out of these cases, 10 were reported from Chakwal, eight from Attock, and two in Jhelum.

The report signalled the rapid spread of the disease as 548 cases were reported last week and 84 people with the virus were brought into hospitals during the last 24 hours in Rawalpindi alone.

It may be noted here that a district magistrate had imposed Section 144 to deal with the outbreak of the deadly virus in Islamabad on September 12.

Under Section 144, tyre shop owners will not be allowed to put tyres in front of their shops and denizens will have to take precautionary measures while watering plants to prevent the spread of dengue.

The district magistrate warned that any violation of the section would entail legal action.