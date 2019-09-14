PM summons cabinet meeting on 17th

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has called a meeting of the federal cabinet on Tuesday.

The cabinet will take up a 13-point agenda in its meeting.

Previously, a meeting of the federal cabinet scheduled to take place on Thursday was postponed due to a joint session of both the houses of Parliament.

During the meeting on Sept 17, the premier will likely apprise the cabinet members of his plans for his upcoming visit to the United States (US) to attend the United Nations General Assembly in New York later this month.

The cabinet will also review the situation in India occupied Jammu and Kashmir, political and parliamentary matters of the country.

A briefing will be given on the government’s diplomatic efforts and exchanges with world leaders.

Real Estate Development and Regularisation Ordinance 2019, conversion of visit visas of Chinese citizens into work visas, issuance and suspension of airline licences, reconstitution of the board of directors for tobacco control, as well as the appointment of private members in railway board will be discussed in the session.