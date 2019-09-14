People with no legal knowledge commenting on judicial rulings, CJP says

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khosa on Saturday said that people who are devoid of knowledge about the country’s laws are commenting on rulings handed by judges.

“Judges work hard to give honest verdicts, however their decisions are criticised in the evening,” the CJP said while addressing an event.

The country’s top adjudicator was of the opinion that about 99 per cent of the people had the least knowledge of laws.

“This is our country where we have to work hard in these circumstances and muddle through,” the CJP said.

He told the audience that nothing is impossible if they worked hard with positive thinking, adding that judges should not get upset in any condition.

Justice Khosa lauded model courts saying they disposed of as many 35,000 cases in just four months in the current system.

He was critical of lawyers who he said instead of presenting arguments fight their case with kicks and fists.