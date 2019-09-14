PCB chairman confident of hosting Sri Lanka in Pakistan

PCB chairman Ehsan Mani reaffirmed that he is confident of hosting Sri Lanka cricket team later this month.

“We have decided against the option to shift the series to some other place,” he said.

According to the original schedule, both teams will be playing three T20Is and three ODIs in Lahore and Karachi between September 27 and October 9. But doubts over those matches actually taking place surfaced earlier this week when the Sri Lankan government received news of a “possible terrorist threat on the Sri Lanka team”. This development came two days after SLC named their touring squads without ten frontline players who refused to travel.

Mani, addressing the press in Lahore on Friday, further said that the PCB is in discussion with the SLC and that he expected to tour to continue as planned.

“Our decision is very clear and we are not exploring any other neutral venue,” he said.

We don’t have the time to shift or lookout for any other option right now. Our position is that it is Pakistan’s home series and it must be played in the country.

“This has been the plan right from the start and we are in discussions with the Sri Lanka board and after our assurance, they are also very positive about sending their team,” he said.